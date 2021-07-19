The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Beauty centre doctor on trial for manslaughter left heavily sedated liposuction patient in care of untrained assistants, Hong Kong court hears

  • After Josephine Lee, 32, was heavily sedated for an operation, Dr Vanessa Kwan left her in the care of four untrained employees, prosecutor claims
  • They monitored her condition by her snoring and Kwan’s breach of care was a substantial cause of death, court hears

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:34pm, 19 Jul, 2021

