The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Beauty centre doctor on trial for manslaughter left heavily sedated liposuction patient in care of untrained assistants, Hong Kong court hears
- After Josephine Lee, 32, was heavily sedated for an operation, Dr Vanessa Kwan left her in the care of four untrained employees, prosecutor claims
- They monitored her condition by her snoring and Kwan’s breach of care was a substantial cause of death, court hears
Topic | Hong Kong courts
