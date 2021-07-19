Janitor Lee Kai-fat leaves West Kowloon Court on Monday and will return to Kwun Tong Court in September. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: janitor ‘not liable’ for role in unlawful assembly during 2019 unrest due to mental incapacity
- Magistrate Lau Suk-han finds Lee Kai-fat unfit to enter a plea as he is unable to fully understand the charges against him
- He will still face a hearing to determine whether it is in the public interest to send him for psychiatric treatment
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Janitor Lee Kai-fat leaves West Kowloon Court on Monday and will return to Kwun Tong Court in September. Photo: Brian Wong