Janitor Lee Kai-fat leaves West Kowloon Court on Monday and will return to Kwun Tong Court in September. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: janitor ‘not liable’ for role in unlawful assembly during 2019 unrest due to mental incapacity

  • Magistrate Lau Suk-han finds Lee Kai-fat unfit to enter a plea as he is unable to fully understand the charges against him
  • He will still face a hearing to determine whether it is in the public interest to send him for psychiatric treatment

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:32pm, 19 Jul, 2021

