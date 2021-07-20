Chu Chun-wah leaves the High Court after testifying on Tuesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu Chu Chun-wah leaves the High Court after testifying on Tuesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Chu Chun-wah leaves the High Court after testifying on Tuesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Partner of Hong Kong woman who died after liposuction op says nurse told him there was ‘nothing’ wrong, moments before paramedics rushed in

  • Dance instructor Josephine Lee died shortly after procedure at Regrowth Hair Transplant Centre in 2014
  • Surgeon Vanessa Kwan is on trial at High Court and has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:04pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chu Chun-wah leaves the High Court after testifying on Tuesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu Chu Chun-wah leaves the High Court after testifying on Tuesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Chu Chun-wah leaves the High Court after testifying on Tuesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
READ FULL ARTICLE