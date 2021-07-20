Chu Chun-wah leaves the High Court after testifying on Tuesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Partner of Hong Kong woman who died after liposuction op says nurse told him there was ‘nothing’ wrong, moments before paramedics rushed in
- Dance instructor Josephine Lee died shortly after procedure at Regrowth Hair Transplant Centre in 2014
- Surgeon Vanessa Kwan is on trial at High Court and has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter
