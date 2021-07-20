National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit stands accused of terrorism for driving his motorbike into three police officers last year. Photo: Cable TV
National security law: Hong Kong was never endangered by motorcyclist’s alleged terrorist plot, defence argues as trial closes
- Prosecutors, however, argue defendant who drove into police officers aimed to intimidate public, further pro-independence agenda
- Trial centred largely on whether popular protest slogan ‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’ was inherently secessionist
