National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit stands accused of terrorism for driving his motorbike into three police officers last year. Photo: Cable TV National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit stands accused of terrorism for driving his motorbike into three police officers last year. Photo: Cable TV
National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit stands accused of terrorism for driving his motorbike into three police officers last year. Photo: Cable TV
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong was never endangered by motorcyclist’s alleged terrorist plot, defence argues as trial closes

  • Prosecutors, however, argue defendant who drove into police officers aimed to intimidate public, further pro-independence agenda
  • Trial centred largely on whether popular protest slogan ‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’ was inherently secessionist

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:04pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit stands accused of terrorism for driving his motorbike into three police officers last year. Photo: Cable TV National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit stands accused of terrorism for driving his motorbike into three police officers last year. Photo: Cable TV
National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit stands accused of terrorism for driving his motorbike into three police officers last year. Photo: Cable TV
READ FULL ARTICLE