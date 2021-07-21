Apple Daily executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung prepares the newspaper’s final edition last month. Photo: Dickson Lee Apple Daily executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung prepares the newspaper’s final edition last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Apple Daily executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung prepares the newspaper’s final edition last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: list of Apple Daily arrests grows as police detain executive editor-in-chief

  • Lam Man-chung is the eighth senior executive from the now-defunct newspaper to have been arrested since sweeping operation last month
  • The publication, founded by media mogul Jimmy Lai, was forced to close after millions in assets were also frozen

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford LoJeffie Lam
Clifford Lo  and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:53am, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple Daily executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung prepares the newspaper’s final edition last month. Photo: Dickson Lee Apple Daily executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung prepares the newspaper’s final edition last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Apple Daily executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung prepares the newspaper’s final edition last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE