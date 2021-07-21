Apple Daily executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung prepares the newspaper’s final edition last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: list of Apple Daily arrests grows as police detain executive editor-in-chief
- Lam Man-chung is the eighth senior executive from the now-defunct newspaper to have been arrested since sweeping operation last month
- The publication, founded by media mogul Jimmy Lai, was forced to close after millions in assets were also frozen
