Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Hong Kong hotel room on Wednesday. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong police investigating possibility of foul play after man found dead in Yau Ma Tei hotel room
- The 28-year-old man had wounds to his neck and limbs, and was found by a hotel employee after he failed to check out at noon
- A police source said investigators were looking into all possible explanations, but did not rule out the wounds being self-inflicted
Topic | Crime
