Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Hong Kong hotel room on Wednesday. Photo: Fung Chang Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Hong Kong hotel room on Wednesday. Photo: Fung Chang
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Hong Kong hotel room on Wednesday. Photo: Fung Chang
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police investigating possibility of foul play after man found dead in Yau Ma Tei hotel room

  • The 28-year-old man had wounds to his neck and limbs, and was found by a hotel employee after he failed to check out at noon
  • A police source said investigators were looking into all possible explanations, but did not rule out the wounds being self-inflicted

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:18pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Hong Kong hotel room on Wednesday. Photo: Fung Chang Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Hong Kong hotel room on Wednesday. Photo: Fung Chang
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Hong Kong hotel room on Wednesday. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE