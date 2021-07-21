A free-internet advocacy group has warned a new anti-doxxing bill is vulnerable to abuse. Photo: Shutterstock A free-internet advocacy group has warned a new anti-doxxing bill is vulnerable to abuse. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong constitutional affairs minister defends anti-doxxing bill’s ‘reasonable balance’ as another group warns of potential for misuse

  • Constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang reiterates law is not intended to target service providers, will safeguard residents’ rights
  • But Internet Society Hong Kong warns legislation grants overly broad powers to privacy commissioner, may lead to “revenge-style prosecutions”

Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:37pm, 21 Jul, 2021

