A free-internet advocacy group has warned a new anti-doxxing bill is vulnerable to abuse. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong constitutional affairs minister defends anti-doxxing bill’s ‘reasonable balance’ as another group warns of potential for misuse
- Constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang reiterates law is not intended to target service providers, will safeguard residents’ rights
- But Internet Society Hong Kong warns legislation grants overly broad powers to privacy commissioner, may lead to “revenge-style prosecutions”
Topic | Doxxing and cyberbullying
A free-internet advocacy group has warned a new anti-doxxing bill is vulnerable to abuse. Photo: Shutterstock