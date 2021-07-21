Protesters hurl petrol bombs at riot police in Wan Chai in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: worker who kept 100 litres of petrol to make firebombs jailed for 5 years
- Gilbert Ng had turned a shipping container into a makeshift bomb factory, storing enough petrol to produce 300 Molotov cocktails
- In separate case, three defendants involved in stand-off with police jailed for between a year and 45 months
Topic | Hong Kong protests
