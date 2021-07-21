Protesters hurl petrol bombs at riot police in Wan Chai in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Protesters hurl petrol bombs at riot police in Wan Chai in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Protesters hurl petrol bombs at riot police in Wan Chai in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: worker who kept 100 litres of petrol to make firebombs jailed for 5 years

  • Gilbert Ng had turned a shipping container into a makeshift bomb factory, storing enough petrol to produce 300 Molotov cocktails
  • In separate case, three defendants involved in stand-off with police jailed for between a year and 45 months

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:54pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters hurl petrol bombs at riot police in Wan Chai in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Protesters hurl petrol bombs at riot police in Wan Chai in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Protesters hurl petrol bombs at riot police in Wan Chai in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE