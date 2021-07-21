A domestic worker is suing her Hong Kong employer in District Court over what she says was repeated sexual harassment over 15 months. Photo: Warton Li A domestic worker is suing her Hong Kong employer in District Court over what she says was repeated sexual harassment over 15 months. Photo: Warton Li
A domestic worker is suing her Hong Kong employer in District Court over what she says was repeated sexual harassment over 15 months. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Domestic worker seeks HK$170,000 from Hong Kong boss over alleged sexual harassment

  • Her boss allegedly required she leave the bathroom door unlocked when she showered and sometimes entered naked
  • He also made unwanted sexual advances and forced her to share a bed with him on trips outside the city, court filing claims

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:21pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A domestic worker is suing her Hong Kong employer in District Court over what she says was repeated sexual harassment over 15 months. Photo: Warton Li A domestic worker is suing her Hong Kong employer in District Court over what she says was repeated sexual harassment over 15 months. Photo: Warton Li
A domestic worker is suing her Hong Kong employer in District Court over what she says was repeated sexual harassment over 15 months. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE