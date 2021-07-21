Five members of a family are on trial at the High Court accused of perverting the course of justice in relation to a rape allegation. Photo: Warton Li Five members of a family are on trial at the High Court accused of perverting the course of justice in relation to a rape allegation. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong girl who accused father of rape says family members stopped her from ‘telling the truth’

  • Court hears that girl was given money, coached to play dumb and told to make a bad impression on the judge hearing the case
  • Five family members now stand accused of perverting the course of justice

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:09pm, 21 Jul, 2021

