Five members of a family are on trial at the High Court accused of perverting the course of justice in relation to a rape allegation. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong girl who accused father of rape says family members stopped her from ‘telling the truth’
- Court hears that girl was given money, coached to play dumb and told to make a bad impression on the judge hearing the case
- Five family members now stand accused of perverting the course of justice
