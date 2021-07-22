A video capture shows men in white armed with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting people at the Yuen Long Station on July 21, 2019. Photo: Handout A video capture shows men in white armed with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting people at the Yuen Long Station on July 21, 2019. Photo: Handout
A video capture shows men in white armed with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting people at the Yuen Long Station on July 21, 2019. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: men guilty of Yuen Long MTR station assaults given jail sentences ranging up to 7 years

  • The group of 7 was found guilty of taking part in attacks with rattan and wooden sticks that left 45 people injured in July 2019
  • Merchant Tang Wai-sum, 62, slapped with heaviest rioting sentence to date, having been convicted with two counts of rioting and two for wounding

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 11:41am, 22 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A video capture shows men in white armed with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting people at the Yuen Long Station on July 21, 2019. Photo: Handout A video capture shows men in white armed with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting people at the Yuen Long Station on July 21, 2019. Photo: Handout
A video capture shows men in white armed with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting people at the Yuen Long Station on July 21, 2019. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE