A video capture shows men in white armed with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting people at the Yuen Long Station on July 21, 2019. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: men guilty of Yuen Long MTR station assaults given jail sentences ranging up to 7 years
- The group of 7 was found guilty of taking part in attacks with rattan and wooden sticks that left 45 people injured in July 2019
- Merchant Tang Wai-sum, 62, slapped with heaviest rioting sentence to date, having been convicted with two counts of rioting and two for wounding
