Police have warned the public not to buy alcohol from unknown sources as that could constitute an offence under the Theft Ordinance. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ex-CEO of Hong Kong listed firm arrested for allegedly stealing, auctioning HK$25 million worth of wine

  • Joseph Leung, formerly of wine company Major Holdings, is accused of failing to return 489 bottles of expensive liquor to mainland collector
  • Police warn public against purchasing alcohol from unknown sources

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:37pm, 22 Jul, 2021

