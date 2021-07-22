The girl’s parents, uncle, and grandparents are on trial at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong teen who accused father of rape says she felt she had no choice but to lie at his trial
- 17-year-old gives evidence at High Court against relatives charged with perverting course of justice
- Girl says she was convinced to change her evidence because father was family breadwinner
Topic | Hong Kong courts
