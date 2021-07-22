The girl’s parents, uncle, and grandparents are on trial at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li The girl’s parents, uncle, and grandparents are on trial at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
The girl’s parents, uncle, and grandparents are on trial at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong teen who accused father of rape says she felt she had no choice but to lie at his trial

  • 17-year-old gives evidence at High Court against relatives charged with perverting course of justice
  • Girl says she was convinced to change her evidence because father was family breadwinner

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:41pm, 22 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The girl’s parents, uncle, and grandparents are on trial at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li The girl’s parents, uncle, and grandparents are on trial at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
The girl’s parents, uncle, and grandparents are on trial at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE