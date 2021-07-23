Police display three allegedly seditious children’s books in a press conference on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
2 members of Hong Kong speech therapists union charged over series of allegedly seditious children’s books, sources say
- Chairwoman Lai Man-ling and deputy Melody Yeung Yat-yee were among five union members arrested in early morning raids over a series of children’s books
- Police said the books, which feature sheep standing up to invading wolves, were intended to incite hatred against the government
