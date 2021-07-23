Appeal court vice-president Wally Yeung has been named the city’s next surveillance commissioner. Photo: Sam Tsang Appeal court vice-president Wally Yeung has been named the city’s next surveillance commissioner. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Appeal court vice-president appointed Hong Kong’s next surveillance commissioner

  • Mr Justice Wally Yeung Chun-kuen will assume oversight of law enforcement eavesdropping activities starting August 17
  • In a statement, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed confidence the judge would perform his duties ‘most capably’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 2:29pm, 23 Jul, 2021

