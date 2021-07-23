Appeal court vice-president Wally Yeung has been named the city’s next surveillance commissioner. Photo: Sam Tsang
Appeal court vice-president appointed Hong Kong’s next surveillance commissioner
- Mr Justice Wally Yeung Chun-kuen will assume oversight of law enforcement eavesdropping activities starting August 17
- In a statement, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed confidence the judge would perform his duties ‘most capably’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
