Police officials (left to right) Chan Kong-ming, Ng Wing-sze and Ip Sau-lan display a haul of drugs seized in a series of raids over the past two days. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police seize HK$107 million worth of drugs, arrest 5 in series of raids against 2 trafficking syndicates
- Police say one of the syndicates was using unwitting delivery workers to move its drugs around the city
- Officers seized a total of 67kg of various narcotics worth nearly HK$79 million from the group
Topic | Crime
