Police banned last year’s June 4 vigil in Victoria Park on public health grounds. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, ex-lawmaker to contest incitement charges stemming from banned Tiananmen vigil
- 12 defendants returned to District Court on Friday for another procedural hearing
- Lai and former lawmaker Leung Yiu-chung both indicate they will not plead guilty to inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly
