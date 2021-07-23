The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Father who was facing trial for allegedly sexually assaulting daughter ‘told wife to leave Hong Kong with children’
- Man and four family members have been charged with perverting the course of justice
- Court shown video recordings of visits between them at detention centre where father was being held ahead of sexual assault trial
Topic | Hong Kong courts
