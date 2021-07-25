Customs officials on Sunday display drugs seized in three separate busts in recent weeks. Photo: Nora Tam Customs officials on Sunday display drugs seized in three separate busts in recent weeks. Photo: Nora Tam
Customs officials on Sunday display drugs seized in three separate busts in recent weeks. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$230 million worth of drugs hidden among avocado oil, health food and instant noodles

  • Two of the three recent busts were the largest of their kind in 20 years, customs says
  • ‘The methods used to smuggle in the drugs are very clever, but we have managed to figure out various indicators,’ one official says

Zoe Low
Updated: 4:53pm, 25 Jul, 2021

