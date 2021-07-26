Hoang Lam-phuc, 17, one of 12 fugitives intercepted in mainland Chinese waters, was sentenced to time in a training centre on Monday. Photo: Warton Li Hoang Lam-phuc, 17, one of 12 fugitives intercepted in mainland Chinese waters, was sentenced to time in a training centre on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Hoang Lam-phuc, 17, one of 12 fugitives intercepted in mainland Chinese waters, was sentenced to time in a training centre on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: teen who was among 12 fugitives detained in Shenzhen sentenced to time in training centre for flight attempt, petrol bomb

  • Hoang Lam-phuc is first of 12 Hong Kong fugitives arrested in mainland Chinese waters to plead guilty in relation to flight bid, 2019 protests
  • Teen pleaded guilty to throwing a petrol bomb at a police station in hopes of killing officers there

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 2:28pm, 26 Jul, 2021

