A group of hikers make their way from Quarry Bay to Tai Tam Country Park last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A group of hikers make their way from Quarry Bay to Tai Tam Country Park last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A group of hikers make their way from Quarry Bay to Tai Tam Country Park last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Wild boar
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Wild boar bites Hong Kong hiker who stops for photos of scenery

  • The 62-year-old woman was taking in the sights when the boar struck in Tai Tam Country Park just before 8am
  • Police said the wild pig ran off with three to four others after the attack; none were in evidence when emergency personnel arrived

Topic |   Wild boar
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:14pm, 26 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A group of hikers make their way from Quarry Bay to Tai Tam Country Park last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A group of hikers make their way from Quarry Bay to Tai Tam Country Park last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A group of hikers make their way from Quarry Bay to Tai Tam Country Park last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE