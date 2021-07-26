A group of hikers make their way from Quarry Bay to Tai Tam Country Park last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Wild boar bites Hong Kong hiker who stops for photos of scenery
- The 62-year-old woman was taking in the sights when the boar struck in Tai Tam Country Park just before 8am
- Police said the wild pig ran off with three to four others after the attack; none were in evidence when emergency personnel arrived
Topic | Wild boar
