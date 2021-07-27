A still image grabbed from the video taken on the night of the July 1 attack. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong national security police question journalist who live-streamed officer’s stabbing, ‘looking for possible connection’
- Former Vision Times reporter was filming before the July 1 attack, arousing suspicion, says police source, who confirms travel documents were seized
- Hong Kong Journalists Association says flat was searched with a warrant and she was questioned in four-hour session that stretched into Tuesday morning
