Leon Tong was accused of ramming his motorcycle into three police officers while flying a banner calling for Hong Kong’s ‘liberation’. Photo: Cable TV Leon Tong was accused of ramming his motorcycle into three police officers while flying a banner calling for Hong Kong’s ‘liberation’. Photo: Cable TV
breaking | Hong Kong national security law: first person to stand trial found guilty of secession, terrorism

  • The defendant was accused of ramming motorcycle into three police officers while carrying flag calling for city’s liberation during July 1 rally in Wan Chai
  • Judges rule Leon Tong intended to ‘incite others to commit secession by separating [Hong Kong] from the [People’s Republic of China]’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:24pm, 27 Jul, 2021

