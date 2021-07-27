Leon Tong was accused of ramming his motorcycle into three police officers while flying a banner calling for Hong Kong’s ‘liberation’. Photo: Cable TV
breaking | Hong Kong national security law: first person to stand trial found guilty of secession, terrorism
- The defendant was accused of ramming motorcycle into three police officers while carrying flag calling for city’s liberation during July 1 rally in Wan Chai
- Judges rule Leon Tong intended to ‘incite others to commit secession by separating [Hong Kong] from the [People’s Republic of China]’
Leon Tong was accused of ramming his motorcycle into three police officers while flying a banner calling for Hong Kong’s ‘liberation’. Photo: Cable TV