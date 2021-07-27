Police have arrested two suspected triad members in connection with a bungled robbery of an underground casino in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest 2 suspected triad members over video clip of man confessing to bungled robbery of illegal casino
- Clip shows man holding his identity card and claiming he conspired with another person in attempt to rob the den in Cheung Sha Wan
- His four accomplices tried to follow a gambler into the casino but failed and fled empty-handed
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
