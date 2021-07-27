The dried bladders were taken from 39 totoaba, considered to be among the most endangered species on the planet. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$3.3 million worth of fish bladders from endangered totoaba species
- The 14.4kg of dried fish maw, taken from 39 totoaba, was hidden in two boxes which arrived in Hong Kong last Thursday
- Goods hidden among fish fillets in shipment from Mexico destined for Hanoi in Vietnam
