Officers of the Food and Environment Hygiene department inspect the June 4 museum. Photo: Handout Officers of the Food and Environment Hygiene department inspect the June 4 museum. Photo: Handout
Officers of the Food and Environment Hygiene department inspect the June 4 museum. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Organiser of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil fined HK$8,000 for operating June 4 museum without proper licence

  • Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China pleads guilty to summons on unlicensed places of public entertainment
  • Case initiated by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department in response to complaint

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:11pm, 27 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Officers of the Food and Environment Hygiene department inspect the June 4 museum. Photo: Handout Officers of the Food and Environment Hygiene department inspect the June 4 museum. Photo: Handout
Officers of the Food and Environment Hygiene department inspect the June 4 museum. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE