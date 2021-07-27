Officers of the Food and Environment Hygiene department inspect the June 4 museum. Photo: Handout
Organiser of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil fined HK$8,000 for operating June 4 museum without proper licence
- Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China pleads guilty to summons on unlicensed places of public entertainment
- Case initiated by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department in response to complaint
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
