Victims of romance scams often found themselves deceived for a long period of time, police said. Photo: Shutterstock
Romance scam victims in Hong Kong conned out of more than HK$288 million as cases almost double
- Number of romance scams rose to 822 in first six months of year, compared with 429 in same period last year
- Overall, Hong Kong recorded 30,871 crimes in the first half, down 4.6 per cent from same period last year
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
