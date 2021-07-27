Victims of romance scams often found themselves deceived for a long period of time, police said. Photo: Shutterstock Victims of romance scams often found themselves deceived for a long period of time, police said. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Romance scam victims in Hong Kong conned out of more than HK$288 million as cases almost double

  • Number of romance scams rose to 822 in first six months of year, compared with 429 in same period last year
  • Overall, Hong Kong recorded 30,871 crimes in the first half, down 4.6 per cent from same period last year

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung  and Clifford Lo

Updated: 10:25pm, 27 Jul, 2021

