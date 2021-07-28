The second Hong Kong police officer in just three weeks has been arrested for taking illicit pictures of a female colleague in the toilet. Photo: Shutterstock
Another Hong Kong police officer arrested for allegedly taking photos of colleague in station toilet
- The 26-year-old off-duty officer was busted at Kwun Tong Police Station on Tuesday and has been suspended
- His arrest comes only three weeks after rookie officer in Kwai Chung was arrested for a similar offence
