Hong Kong police display some of the illegal proceeds seized during a crackdown this week on a money-laundering syndicate. Photo: May Tse
24 Hong Kong domestic helpers arrested in money-laundering crackdown after opening bank accounts used to wash illicit funds
- The domestic workers, allegedly paid to open accounts then hand over the ATM cards, were among a group of 29 arrested in a series of raids on Monday and Tuesday
- The syndicate’s alleged ringleaders were two Nigerian nationals, one of whom was staying in the city on a temporary identification document
