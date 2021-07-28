Hong Kong police display some of the illegal proceeds seized during a crackdown this week on a money-laundering syndicate. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong police display some of the illegal proceeds seized during a crackdown this week on a money-laundering syndicate. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police display some of the illegal proceeds seized during a crackdown this week on a money-laundering syndicate. Photo: May Tse
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

24 Hong Kong domestic helpers arrested in money-laundering crackdown after opening bank accounts used to wash illicit funds

  • The domestic workers, allegedly paid to open accounts then hand over the ATM cards, were among a group of 29 arrested in a series of raids on Monday and Tuesday
  • The syndicate’s alleged ringleaders were two Nigerian nationals, one of whom was staying in the city on a temporary identification document

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:13pm, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police display some of the illegal proceeds seized during a crackdown this week on a money-laundering syndicate. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong police display some of the illegal proceeds seized during a crackdown this week on a money-laundering syndicate. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police display some of the illegal proceeds seized during a crackdown this week on a money-laundering syndicate. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE