Police display evidence seized during the operation. Photo: Facebook
Routine police identity check ends in seizure of HK$76 million worth of heroin and crystal meth in Hong Kong
- Officers found 1.5kg of heroin on a 57-year-old man they stopped in Sham Shui Po and 84.5kg of heroin and crystal meth in a nearby flat
- The haul is the 10th major drug bust in the past three weeks, with the previous seizures netting HK$436 million worth of narcotics
Topic | Crime
