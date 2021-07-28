Police display evidence seized during the operation. Photo: Facebook Police display evidence seized during the operation. Photo: Facebook
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Routine police identity check ends in seizure of HK$76 million worth of heroin and crystal meth in Hong Kong

  • Officers found 1.5kg of heroin on a 57-year-old man they stopped in Sham Shui Po and 84.5kg of heroin and crystal meth in a nearby flat
  • The haul is the 10th major drug bust in the past three weeks, with the previous seizures netting HK$436 million worth of narcotics

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:07pm, 28 Jul, 2021

