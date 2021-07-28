A District Court judge has sentenced a man to 22 months behind bars for a bomb hoax aimed at the city’s police force. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong cook who admitted sending fake bomb threat to police jailed for nearly 2 years
- Defendant pleads guilty to threatening to set off 38 home-made bombs across Hong Kong in hoax aimed at city’s police force last year
- District Court judge refuses to write off threat as mere act of mischief committed while under influence of alcohol
