A District Court judge has sentenced a man to 22 months behind bars for a bomb hoax aimed at the city’s police force. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong cook who admitted sending fake bomb threat to police jailed for nearly 2 years

  • Defendant pleads guilty to threatening to set off 38 home-made bombs across Hong Kong in hoax aimed at city’s police force last year
  • District Court judge refuses to write off threat as mere act of mischief committed while under influence of alcohol

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:15pm, 28 Jul, 2021

