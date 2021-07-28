At least five robberies or scams involving bitcoin have taken place in Hong Kong already this year. Photo: Fung Chang
Bitcoin trader robbed of HK$3 million in cash when ‘sellers’ in Hong Kong show up with knife
- The 39-year-old trader from South Korea arrived for the exchange on Ashley Road in Tsim Sha Tsui
- Armed gang snatches bag of cash he is carrying, cuts victim’s hand and then flees
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
At least five robberies or scams involving bitcoin have taken place in Hong Kong already this year. Photo: Fung Chang