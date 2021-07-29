Some 600 Hong Kong lawyers will on Saturday sit an exam for a special qualification for practising specific types of civil and commercial law in the nine Guangdong cities of the Greater Bay Area

Pang also hoped the scope of services could be expanded for those who passed the exam. Hong Kong lawyers are only allowed to practise in some areas of civil and commercial law at present.

Earlier this month, Chief Executive Carrie Lam 100th anniversary Cheng Yuet-ngor – along with Cheng, and the city’s finance, security and mainland affairs ministers – visited Beijing for celebrations marking theof the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Melissa Kaye Pang. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

But Cheng’s latest trip is the first time a senior Hong Kong official has visited the capital for policy talks since last November, when Lam and five ministers went there to discuss topics such as aviation, health, technology and financial services.

On Wednesday, Cheng also met the country’s top prosecutor, Zhang Jun, procurator general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

“[Both agreed] to strengthen the learning and training for the public prosecutors of both sides, and promote the social development and the rule of law of the two places,” the government statement said.

Cheng said that putting in place a standing arrangement for staff from both sides to share their work experiences would be conducive to their future professional development.

Earlier in the day, Cheng visited the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and briefed its deputy director Deng Zhonghua on the latest developments in the city.

She told Deng order and stability had been restored in Hong Kong after the introduction of the national security law in June last year. They also discussed the participation of Hong Kong’s legal and dispute resolution professionals in the Belt and Road Initiative Greater Bay Area and thedevelopment, according to the Hong Kong government.