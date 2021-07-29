The Chuk Yuen South Estate in Wong Tai Sin, where a man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking his wife with a cleaver. Photo: Google The Chuk Yuen South Estate in Wong Tai Sin, where a man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking his wife with a cleaver. Photo: Google
The Chuk Yuen South Estate in Wong Tai Sin, where a man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking his wife with a cleaver. Photo: Google
Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of attacking wife with meat cleaver

  • Officers arrive at man’s flat in Wong Tai Sin after his 23-year-old son called police to report incident
  • Victim, 47, is taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for 4cm cut to head

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:39pm, 29 Jul, 2021

