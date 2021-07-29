Leon Tong rode his motorcycle into police officers during a July 1 rally last year. Photo: NowTV News Leon Tong rode his motorcycle into police officers during a July 1 rally last year. Photo: NowTV News
Leon Tong rode his motorcycle into police officers during a July 1 rally last year. Photo: NowTV News
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: High Court judges in first sentencing reject prosecution call to follow legal principles from mainland China

  • Judges are set to pass the first sentence under Hong Kong’s national security law – on Leon Tong, convicted this week of terrorism, inciting secession
  • Tong, 24, faces maximum sentence of life imprisonment for riding his motorcycle into police while carrying a flag calling for city’s ‘liberation’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:01pm, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Leon Tong rode his motorcycle into police officers during a July 1 rally last year. Photo: NowTV News Leon Tong rode his motorcycle into police officers during a July 1 rally last year. Photo: NowTV News
Leon Tong rode his motorcycle into police officers during a July 1 rally last year. Photo: NowTV News
READ FULL ARTICLE