Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man admits to hacking son with knife in dispute over bathroom use

  • Man says he attacked son in moment of anger after he ignored request to let him use the bathroom, where the younger man was smoking at the time
  • Son ultimately required emergency surgery, had to be hospitalised for 27 days to be treated for gashes, fractured skull

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:27pm, 29 Jul, 2021

