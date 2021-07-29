A man pleaded guilty to wounding at the District Court on Thursday after attacking his son with a knife. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man admits to hacking son with knife in dispute over bathroom use
- Man says he attacked son in moment of anger after he ignored request to let him use the bathroom, where the younger man was smoking at the time
- Son ultimately required emergency surgery, had to be hospitalised for 27 days to be treated for gashes, fractured skull
Topic | Hong Kong courts
