Police display drugs seized in an operation at a housing estate in Ma On Shan on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong teen arrested in anti-narcotics operation, HK$16.2 million worth of drugs seized
- Eighteen-year-old intercepted at housing estate in Ma On Shan, with search of his flat turning up 12.6kg of heroin and 3.2kg of crystal meth
- Police point to rising trend of young people being used by criminal syndicates for drug trafficking
Topic | Crime
