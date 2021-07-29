Police display drugs seized in an operation at a housing estate in Ma On Shan on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook Police display drugs seized in an operation at a housing estate in Ma On Shan on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong teen arrested in anti-narcotics operation, HK$16.2 million worth of drugs seized

  • Eighteen-year-old intercepted at housing estate in Ma On Shan, with search of his flat turning up 12.6kg of heroin and 3.2kg of crystal meth
  • Police point to rising trend of young people being used by criminal syndicates for drug trafficking

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:30pm, 29 Jul, 2021

