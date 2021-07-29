Police officers escort Lai Kan-yau to Waterfall Bay while investigating the murder of his father. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong man faces life in prison for murdering father with steak knife before stealing HK$200,000 to repay loan sharks
- Insurance agent Lai Kan-yau, 29, admitted killing Lai Kam-fook, 65, but said he acted in self-defence
- Defendant claimed father swore at him, called wife a prostitute, then slapped and threw a folded chair and clock at him
Topic | Hong Kong courts
