Police officers escort Lai Kan-yau to Waterfall Bay while investigating the murder of his father. Photo: Edward Wong Police officers escort Lai Kan-yau to Waterfall Bay while investigating the murder of his father. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man faces life in prison for murdering father with steak knife before stealing HK$200,000 to repay loan sharks

  • Insurance agent Lai Kan-yau, 29, admitted killing Lai Kam-fook, 65, but said he acted in self-defence
  • Defendant claimed father swore at him, called wife a prostitute, then slapped and threw a folded chair and clock at him

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:46pm, 29 Jul, 2021

