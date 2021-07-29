A District Court judge barred from hearing cases related to the 2019 protests has had the ban lifted. Photo: Warton Li A District Court judge barred from hearing cases related to the 2019 protests has had the ban lifted. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: judiciary lifts rare ban imposed on judge barred from cases linked to 2019 unrest

  • Spokesman says judge Kwok Wai-kin’s performance since the ban was imposed was among the factors taken into account in reaching the decision
  • Kwok drew complaints after expressing sympathy for a man who attacked protesters with a knife, calling him ‘a bloodstained victim’

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:05pm, 29 Jul, 2021

A District Court judge barred from hearing cases related to the 2019 protests has had the ban lifted. Photo: Warton Li A District Court judge barred from hearing cases related to the 2019 protests has had the ban lifted. Photo: Warton Li
