A District Court judge barred from hearing cases related to the 2019 protests has had the ban lifted. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: judiciary lifts rare ban imposed on judge barred from cases linked to 2019 unrest
- Spokesman says judge Kwok Wai-kin’s performance since the ban was imposed was among the factors taken into account in reaching the decision
- Kwok drew complaints after expressing sympathy for a man who attacked protesters with a knife, calling him ‘a bloodstained victim’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
