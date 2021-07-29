TVB denounced illegal acts committed online and offline. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police arrest teen over Facebook posts targeting broadcaster TVB’s advertisers through ‘criminally intimidating’ messages
- Police say male suspect, 18, found to have posted messages on a Facebook group since May last year encouraging others to blacklist advertisers
- In a separate case, man, 26, arrested for posting messages on online forum urging others to attack TVB staff and a police officer’s infant daughter
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
TVB denounced illegal acts committed online and offline. Photo: Sam Tsang