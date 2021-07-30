Hundreds gather in APM mall to watch Edgar Cheung in the foil final. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police launch probe into booing of China’s national anthem at shopping mall as crowd watched fencer Edgar Cheung strike Olympic gold
- Hundreds had gathered on different levels of APM mall in Kwun Tong on Monday night to watch Cheung in foil final
- As Cheung, 24, stood on winners’ podium and national anthem was played, some people in crowd started booing and jeering, online clips show
Hundreds gather in APM mall to watch Edgar Cheung in the foil final. Photo: Winson Wong