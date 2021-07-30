Hundreds gather in APM mall to watch Edgar Cheung in the foil final. Photo: Winson Wong Hundreds gather in APM mall to watch Edgar Cheung in the foil final. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police launch probe into booing of China’s national anthem at shopping mall as crowd watched fencer Edgar Cheung strike Olympic gold

  • Hundreds had gathered on different levels of APM mall in Kwun Tong on Monday night to watch Cheung in foil final
  • As Cheung, 24, stood on winners’ podium and national anthem was played, some people in crowd started booing and jeering, online clips show

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:56am, 30 Jul, 2021

