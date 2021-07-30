Double silver medallist Siobhan Haughey is seen on a giant screen at a Hong Kong shopping centre on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police patrol malls during Olympics telecast after national anthem booing incident
- Both uniformed and plain clothes officers were out in force on Friday as swimmer Siobhan Haughey was winning her second silver medal
- Police insiders said they feared contravention of the city’s national anthem and national security laws after jeers accompanied March of the Volunteers on Monday
Topic | Hong Kong police
Double silver medallist Siobhan Haughey is seen on a giant screen at a Hong Kong shopping centre on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng