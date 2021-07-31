National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit appears at West Kowloon Court earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: what you need to know about Hong Kong’s first trial under Beijing-imposed legislation
- The first-ever trial involving the Beijing-imposed law has ended with a 24-year-old sentenced to nine years’ jail for terrorism and secession
- The Post recaps what the case was about, how it went and whether the contours of the sweeping legislation have become any clearer one year on
