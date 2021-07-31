National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit appears at West Kowloon Court earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit appears at West Kowloon Court earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: what you need to know about Hong Kong’s first trial under Beijing-imposed legislation

  • The first-ever trial involving the Beijing-imposed law has ended with a 24-year-old sentenced to nine years’ jail for terrorism and secession
  • The Post recaps what the case was about, how it went and whether the contours of the sweeping legislation have become any clearer one year on

Chris Lau
Chris Lau  and Brian Wong

Updated: 12:00pm, 31 Jul, 2021

