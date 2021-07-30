Police stand guard as protesters are arrested at Prince Edward MTR station on August 31, 2019. Photo: AP Police stand guard as protesters are arrested at Prince Edward MTR station on August 31, 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: teen admits carrying firebombs, taking part in illegal assembly on night of Prince Edward MTR chaos

  • The boy was among a group of protesters at Nathan Road and Nelson Street in Mong Kok before going to Prince Edward MTR on August 31, 2019
  • The station’s platform became a scene of chaos that night as police stormed the facility in pursuit of protesters

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:35pm, 30 Jul, 2021

