Police officers stand guard outside the High Court on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Legal experts disagree over fairness of 9-year sentence in Hong Kong’s first national security trial
- Leon Tong was found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession after driving motorcycle into three police officers while carrying a flag with a protest slogan
- The sentence has been labelled excessive by some, who argue Tong did not sow fear in the public, but others say a strong warning over security crimes is needed
