Police officers stand guard outside the High Court on Friday. Photo: Edmond So Police officers stand guard outside the High Court on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Police officers stand guard outside the High Court on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Legal experts disagree over fairness of 9-year sentence in Hong Kong’s first national security trial

  • Leon Tong was found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession after driving motorcycle into three police officers while carrying a flag with a protest slogan
  • The sentence has been labelled excessive by some, who argue Tong did not sow fear in the public, but others say a strong warning over security crimes is needed

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie LamLilian ChengChris Lau
Jeffie Lam , Lilian Cheng  and Chris Lau

Updated: 7:44am, 31 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers stand guard outside the High Court on Friday. Photo: Edmond So Police officers stand guard outside the High Court on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Police officers stand guard outside the High Court on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE