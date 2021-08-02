Crimes involving cryptocurrency are on the rise not only in Hong Kong, but worldwide. Photo: Reuters Crimes involving cryptocurrency are on the rise not only in Hong Kong, but worldwide. Photo: Reuters
Crimes involving cryptocurrency are on the rise not only in Hong Kong, but worldwide. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Cryptocurrency crime in Hong Kong hits record levels, with one victim losing HK$124 million to fraudsters

  • Police say trend is down to more people staying home and going online amid Covid-19 pandemic
  • Crimes involving the digital currency tend to fall into categories such as money laundering, online shopping scams, or investment ruses

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Ngai Yeung

Updated: 7:12am, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Crimes involving cryptocurrency are on the rise not only in Hong Kong, but worldwide. Photo: Reuters Crimes involving cryptocurrency are on the rise not only in Hong Kong, but worldwide. Photo: Reuters
Crimes involving cryptocurrency are on the rise not only in Hong Kong, but worldwide. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE