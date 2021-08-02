Crimes involving cryptocurrency are on the rise not only in Hong Kong, but worldwide. Photo: Reuters
Cryptocurrency crime in Hong Kong hits record levels, with one victim losing HK$124 million to fraudsters
- Police say trend is down to more people staying home and going online amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Crimes involving the digital currency tend to fall into categories such as money laundering, online shopping scams, or investment ruses
Topic | Scams and swindles
