The High Court on Monday ordered the winding up of Neway Music. Photo: Warton Li The High Court on Monday ordered the winding up of Neway Music. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court on Monday ordered the winding up of Neway Music. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

High Court orders Hong Kong licensing company Neway Music to wind up over HK$63 million debt

  • The firm had failed to repay the debt to Hong Kong Karaoke Licensing Alliance
  • Madam Justice Linda Chan says Neway Music did not apply for stay of execution of previous tribunal ruling, meaning the debt is both enforceable and payable

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 4:50pm, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The High Court on Monday ordered the winding up of Neway Music. Photo: Warton Li The High Court on Monday ordered the winding up of Neway Music. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court on Monday ordered the winding up of Neway Music. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE