Hong Kong police have warned that taking illicit photos or videos in a public place could constitute an offence. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong police have warned that taking illicit photos or videos in a public place could constitute an offence. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police have warned that taking illicit photos or videos in a public place could constitute an offence. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 2 men in crackdown on website selling more than 30,000 upskirt photos and videos

  • Website was set up in 2017 and offered such obscene videos and photos for sale for as much as HK$400 each
  • One suspect was allegedly the administrator of the website while the other was hired to take indecent photos up women’s skirts

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:18pm, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police have warned that taking illicit photos or videos in a public place could constitute an offence. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong police have warned that taking illicit photos or videos in a public place could constitute an offence. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police have warned that taking illicit photos or videos in a public place could constitute an offence. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE