Chan Chun-hin appeared at the District Court on Monday to answer charges arising from a protest at a shopping centre on December 28, 2019. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: student denies rioting, firearms charges linked to demonstration at Sheung Shui shopping centre

  • Chan Chun-hin, 18, was hit with four charges over the incident in December 2019 at the Landmark North shopping centre
  • He admitted to resisting a policeman, but denied charges of rioting, assaulting an officer and attempted possession of firearms without licence

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:51pm, 2 Aug, 2021

