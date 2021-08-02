A committee advising the judiciary on disciplinary matters will include lay members for the first time starting later this month. Photo: Bloomberg A committee advising the judiciary on disciplinary matters will include lay members for the first time starting later this month. Photo: Bloomberg
A committee advising the judiciary on disciplinary matters will include lay members for the first time starting later this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

New committee tasked with advising Hong Kong judiciary on complaints will have 4 non-judges as members

  • In first for city, laypeople will advise judiciary on how to handle complaints against judges following revamp of system
  • New nine-member committee could contribute to ‘more palatable’ conclusions in disciplinary cases, former top prosecutor says

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:20pm, 2 Aug, 2021

