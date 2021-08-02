A committee advising the judiciary on disciplinary matters will include lay members for the first time starting later this month. Photo: Bloomberg
New committee tasked with advising Hong Kong judiciary on complaints will have 4 non-judges as members
- In first for city, laypeople will advise judiciary on how to handle complaints against judges following revamp of system
- New nine-member committee could contribute to ‘more palatable’ conclusions in disciplinary cases, former top prosecutor says
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A committee advising the judiciary on disciplinary matters will include lay members for the first time starting later this month. Photo: Bloomberg